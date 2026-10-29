Demining of routes for the evacuation of city residents has been completed in occupied Oleshky

In occupied Oleshky (Kherson region), demining of routes for the evacuation of the cityʼs residents (which will take place on October 30) has been completed.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

According to him, a humanitarian convoy has already been formed and will arrive at the central hospital. People will be able to leave the city until 14:00. Humanitarian aid for those who decide to stay will be distributed after 14:30. People will also be provided with all necessary assistance.

Representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have met to coordinate further actions. Journalists from the three countries are also present at the scene.

Whatʼs happening in Oleshky

On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.

The most difficult situation is in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, almost 24 000 people lived there, and by the end of September, about 2000 remained, including 50 children. The Ukrainian military has delivered food to the townʼs residents several times using drones.

On October 23, the US First Lady Melania Trump reported that she had agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor.

Subsequently, the general staffs of the Armed Forces of Russia and Ukraine announced that they would introduce a regime of silence from 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time. It will last until the evening of November 1.

After the beginning of the agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the regime of silence in Oleshky was expanded beyond the city limits to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian convoys.