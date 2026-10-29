Ukrainian military destroys two Su-34s at airfield in Russia

Ukrainian military destroyed two Su-34 fighter-bombers at an airfield in Russia.

This was reported by the Navy.

This is a strike on the “Marinovka” airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia. The target was attacked from the “Neptune” coastal missile system. According to the Navy, the planes were located in the territory of the 11th mixed aviation regiment near the settlement of “Oktyabrsky”.

The Su-34 is one of the main types of aircraft that the Russian army uses to strike with guided bombs on Ukrainian cities, positions of the Defense Forces, and frontline territories.