Reuters: 27 Ugandans killed or missing in Ukraine war. They were recruited by Russia into its army

Uganda has reported that 27 of its citizens recruited into the Russian army for the war in Ukraine have died or are missing.

This is stated in a letter from the Ugandan Embassy in Moscow to the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Reuters writes.

The Ugandan embassy in Russia has named the 11 Ugandans who died, with the fate of 16 others still unknown. They are also not on the list of prisoners of war. An official from the Ugandan Foreign Ministry confirmed that the letter the journalists received was genuine.

On October 26, Bloomberg reported that Russia has begun recruiting more Africans to fill a shortage of personnel in its military. For nine months this year, Moscow recruited men from Zimbabwe, Burundi, and Sierra Leone.

In total, Russia has recruited more than 45 959 foreigners from 151 countries for the war against Ukraine. They have signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian military has captured fighters from 51 countries.

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