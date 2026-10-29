The “Game of Thrones” Jaime Lannister spent the night in the Kyiv metro. He says he came to support Ukrainians

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the TV series "Game of Thrones" — has been spotted in Ukraine. In particular, his photos appeared on social networks at one of the metro stations in Kyiv, and he also attended the play "One-Day Hero" by war veteran Volodymyr Tuka.

This visit was his own initiative, Coster-Waldau said in a comment to Suspilne.

The actor explained that Europe may be losing interest in the war, so itʼs worth continuing to talk about Ukraine. He also talked about his meeting with a man named Serhiy, who lost his eyesight and both legs in the war.

Coster-Waldau adds that he finds it difficult to comprehend the scale of what Ukrainians have experienced.

Users on the social network Threads also spotted the actor in the Kyiv metro — in the pictures he was sleeping on a folding bed. In several more shots you can see him entering the metro car.

According to India Global Review, the actor spent the night in the metro on the night of October 28, during the air raid alert.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. He is a Danish actor, also known for his roles in the films "Bounty Hunters" and "A Thousand Good Night". In 2022, Coster-Waldau joined the Stand Up for Ukraine initiative.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.