As of October 29, the Russian armyʼs losses in manpower for the month amounted to 49 040 people.

This was reported by the General Staff.

This is the highest monthly toll since Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The previous record was set in December 2024, when the Russian army lost 48 670 soldiers.

In February, Russian losses reached 26 090 people per month, and in September — 46 230. At the same time, the average daily losses of the Russian army in October amounted to approximately 1 750 Russians.

The General Staff notes that the rate of losses of the Russian army exceeds the ability of the Russians to replenish their units.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 28, the Russian army lost another 1 560 of its soldiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment at the front. In particular, the Russians lost one tank, one aircraft, five armored combat vehicles, and 25 artillery systems.

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