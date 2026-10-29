Christine Lagarde to step down as head of the European Central Bank

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reported that she will step down early on February 7, 2027. Her eight-year term was not due to end until the end of October 2027.

This was reported by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Lagarde has headed ECB since November 2019. She became the fourth female head of the bank and the second representative of France in this position.

"I leave this institution with a sense of a job well done and with an ECB ready for the future," Lagarde said in a video message in X.

According to Bloomberg, Lagarde decided to step down early to have more opportunities to participate in French political affairs. It was also previously reported that Lagarde could lead the World Economic Forum, which holds its annual meetings in Davos. Reuters, citing sources, wrote that her candidacy could be considered there as early as November.

Lagardeʼs successor is to be appointed by the European Council. The main contenders include former governor of the Spanish central bank and current head of the Bank for International Settlements Pablo Hernández de Cos and former governor of the Dutch central bank Klaas Knot.

Bloomberg notes that the new ECB president will lead the bank at a difficult time for the European economy. ECB is currently trying to contain high inflation while at the same time responding to rising borrowing costs in Europe.

The change in the ECB leadership is important for Ukraine, in particular because of the discussion about the use of frozen Russian assets. Lagarde, in her position, was cautious about the idea of directing them to finance Ukraine. She emphasized that any decision must comply with international law and not create risks to the financial stability of the eurozone.

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