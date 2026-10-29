“Zakon” font — created for official state communication — was presented in Ukraine

Ukraine has introduced the “Zakon” font, created for official state communication. “Zakon” is intended to replace the Russian font "Izhytsia", which was used on state certificates, diplomas, letters of thanks, and plaques.

This is stated in a joint statement by the Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna and the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Three varieties have been developed: “Zakon Text” — for office work, “Zakon Decor” — for ceremonial inscriptions, “Zakon Letterpress” — for originals of regulatory legal acts.

“Zakon” combines modern Ukrainian design with the legacy of Ukrainian graphic artists Heorhiy Narbut, Vasyl Krychevsky, Yakov Hnizdovsky, Robert Lisovsky, Vasyl Khomenko, and Vasyl Chebanyk.

The authors of the font were Oleksiy Chekal, Hennady Zarechnyuk, Dmytro Rastvortsev, and Andriy Shevchenko, and the project manager was Taras Ishchyk.

The font is currently being tested and will be introduced gradually. “Zakon Text” is already available on the Ministry of Culture website, where you can try it out and help improve it.