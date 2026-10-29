Netanyahuʼs party demands investigation into record Arab partiesʼ results in Israeli elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuʼs Likud party has said the elections were "stolen" by Arab parties and is demanding an investigation into allegations of widespread fraud and voter intimidation.

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

On Wednesday, October 28, Likud said it had handed over “hundreds of testimonies” and other evidence to the police, the Israel Security Agency and the Central Election Commission (CEC). Among them were envelopes containing money and Raam ballots, as well as evidence of threats and violence against election commission members, multiple people voting at the same time in the same booth, repeat voting, discrepancies between the number of ballots and voters, and the use of illegal voter recruitment programs.

Likud demands a thorough investigation of these allegations and immediate reporting of the results. CEC confirmed that it is investigating them.

The accusations come as the Arab parties Raʼam (United Arab List) and the Joint List, which regularly participate in elections and have representatives in the Knesset, have won record numbers of votes. They are projected to win 19 seats together, almost double their current number (10).

With this distribution of seats, neither Netanyahuʼs bloc nor his opponents will be able to win a majority in the Knesset on their own. At the same time, Netanyahuʼs main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, could form a government with the support of Arab parties. Some opposition forces oppose such cooperation. Netanyahu and his Likud party have also tried to convince voters that such an alliance is unacceptable.

Ahead of the vote, Israeli media reported that Likud planned to challenge the results in Arab communities and claim the election was “stolen” if Netanyahu did not win. According to media reports, the party had prepared complaints and allegations of fraud in advance.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Joint List told AFP that he was ready to work with the opposition government to remove Netanyahu from power, but did not want his party to be directly part of the coalition.

As of the morning of October 29, more than 93% of the ballots had been counted. The Joint List and Raam were winning 12 and 7 seats in the Knesset, respectively. Netanyahuʼs bloc could win 53 seats, while Eisenkot and his allies could win 48. Both camps remain far from a majority of 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

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