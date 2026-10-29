American journalists will cover a humanitarian mission in occupied Oleshky

Journalists from the American TV channel Newsmax will cover a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

This was stated by the US First Lady Melania Trump.

According to her, four journalists from the United States will work in the city, along with Russian and Ukrainian humanitarian organizations.

"Acting as neutral observers, they will independently capture and forever document this historic humanitarian mission," Melania Trump added.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on the morning of October 29 that the regime of silence (actually, ceasefire) in Oleshky has been in place for 54 hours — since 03:00 on October 27. During this time, according to Lubinets, the parties have not violated the agreements.

The Ombudsman also noted that demining of the routes necessary for the humanitarian mission is currently underway. Tomorrow, October 30, humanitarian cargo is to be delivered to the city.