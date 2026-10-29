American journalists will cover a humanitarian mission in occupied Oleshky

Journalists from the American TV channel Newsmax will cover a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.
This was stated by the US First Lady Melania Trump.
According to her, four journalists from the United States will work in the city, along with Russian and Ukrainian humanitarian organizations.
"Acting as neutral observers, they will independently capture and forever document this historic humanitarian mission," Melania Trump added.
Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on the morning of October 29 that the regime of silence (actually, ceasefire) in Oleshky has been in place for 54 hours — since 03:00 on October 27. During this time, according to Lubinets, the parties have not violated the agreements.
The Ombudsman also noted that demining of the routes necessary for the humanitarian mission is currently underway. Tomorrow, October 30, humanitarian cargo is to be delivered to the city.
Whatʼs happening in Oleshky
On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.
The most difficult situation is in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, almost 24 000 people lived there, and by the end of September, about two thousand remained, including 50 children. The Ukrainian military has delivered food to the townʼs residents several times using drones.
On October 23, the US First Lady Melania Trump reported that she had agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor.
Subsequently, the general staffs of the Armed Forces of Russia and Ukraine reported that they would introduce a regime of silence from 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time. It will last until the evening of November 1.
After the beginning of the agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the regime of silence in Oleshky was expanded beyond the city limits to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian convoys.
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