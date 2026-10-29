Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones overnight. One person died in Rivne region, one was injured in Kharkiv

On the night of October 29, Russian forces launched 112 drones, including 40 “Shahed” jet drones, to strike Ukraine. Air defenses neutralized 97 UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, hits were recorded in seven places, and debris fell in five. In particular, the Rivne region was hit. A man died from an attack on a civilian enterprise in the Sarny area. A fire broke out.

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Another enterprise was damaged in Dnipro. A 35-year-old man was injured there. He was hospitalized.

Also in the morning, the enemy attacked Kharkiv. In the Industrialny district, one person was injured in the attack. In the Saltivsky district, a drone hit an educational institution.

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