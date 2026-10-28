SBU detained two Russian soldiers who escaped from the front and wanted to get to Kyiv to “lie low”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained two Russian soldiers who escaped from the front and were trying to get to Kyiv. They were caught at a checkpoint at the entrance to Dnipropetrovsk from Donetsk region.

SBU reported this on Telegram.

According to SBU, the Russian command sent both soldiers to storm Ukrainian army positions in the Kramatorsk direction. From there, they fled to a village in the "gray" zone, where they buried their clothes and weapons in one of the houses.

The Russian soldiers managed to change into civilian clothes and hitchhiked towards Kyiv. In particular, they hoped to "lie low" in the capital, as one of the men has relatives living there. Law enforcement officers found a Russian army servicemanʼs badge on the neck of one of the detainees.

According to the investigation, one soldier was twice convicted for the murder of two residents of temporarily occupied Dovzhansk in the Luhansk region. He has been fighting in the Russian army since 2016. Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, he has participated in the battles near Bakhmut.

The other detainee is a Russian who signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense while serving a prison sentence for murder.

A Russian soldier from the Luhansk region has been charged with high treason and collaboration. He is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment. His accomplice — a Russian citizen — is being held as a prisoner of war.

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