The first 30 hours of ceasefire passed without a single incident in occupied Oleshky

The regime of silence (actually, ceasefire) in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region continues — there were no incidents in the first 30 hours.
This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
He added that he is constantly in contact with the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and is coordinating the implementation of the agreements reached.
A spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Marine Corps Pavlo Drohal confirmed that as of 08:00 on October 28, both sides were observing the ceasefire.
Whatʼs happening in Oleshky
On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.
The most difficult situation is currently in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, almost 24 000 people lived there, and as of the end of September, about two thousand remained, including 50 children. The Ukrainian military has delivered food to the townʼs residents several times using drones.
On October 23, the US First Lady Melania Trump reported that she had agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor.
Subsequently, the general staffs of the Armed Forces of Russia and Ukraine reported that they would introduce a regime of silence from 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time. It will last until the evening of November 1.
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