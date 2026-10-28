The first 30 hours of ceasefire passed without a single incident in occupied Oleshky

The regime of silence (actually, ceasefire) in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region continues — there were no incidents in the first 30 hours.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

He added that he is constantly in contact with the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and is coordinating the implementation of the agreements reached.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Marine Corps Pavlo Drohal confirmed that as of 08:00 on October 28, both sides were observing the ceasefire.