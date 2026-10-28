Trump claims that a meeting between Zelensky and Putin is coming soon

The US President Donald Trump said that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin should take place soon.

He said this during a conversation with reporters, according to the White Houseʼs page on the X social network.

According to Trump, "significant progress" will be made after this meeting. However, he did not announce the date or other details of the talks.

What preceded

Trumpʼs statement came amid reports of a new round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia. The talks could be held in the first half of November in Abu Dhabi. The Telegraph, citing diplomatic sources, previously reported that Russia also wants to involve European leaders in order to obtain concessions from NATO.

In particular, Russia may demand that the Alliance return its military presence in Europe to the level of 1997 — that is, before many Eastern European countries had yet to join NATO.

On October 27, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre spoke by phone with Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. It was Putinʼs first conversation with European leaders since a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron last July.

The latest round of trilateral talks between Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 26. Particular attention was then focused on the economic bloc and long-term support mechanisms for Ukraine.