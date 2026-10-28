Reuters: Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro flees to US after presidential election defeat

Brazilian right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro has fled the country for the United States after losing last weekʼs presidential election. The US State Department is set to issue visas to him and his family.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

In particular, he left the country after refusing to comply with a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports. The court ruled in a money laundering case in which Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing.

One of the sources close to the Brazilian politicianʼs family reported that he had arrived in Florida.

On October 26, Bolsonaro was given 24 hours to surrender his passports. The documents were then revoked, the journalistsʼ sources added. In a court decision, the Brazilian Supreme Court justified the seizure of the passports by the risk of Bolsonaro fleeing Brazil, as well as his "significant financial resources". On the same day, the politician said that he did not plan to flee the country, but would surrender his passports and prove his innocence.

It is unclear how Bolsonaro managed to leave the country in 24 hours. A senior US Federal Bureau of Investigation official told reporters that he did not cross the border through any official immigration checkpoint.