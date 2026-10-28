Drones attacked a chemical plant in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, where raw materials for explosives and ammunition are produced

On the morning of October 28, drones attacked the Tula region in the Russian Federation. The Azot chemical plant, whose raw materials are used, in particular, to create explosives and ammunition, was under attack.

This was reported by monitoring services.

According to satellite images, the AM-70 ammonia production facility was likely hit. A large-scale fire broke out at the site.

The Novomoskovsk plant produces ammonia, ammonium nitrate, urea, and methanol. It is one of the largest chemical enterprises in Russia. It also produces raw materials from which Russian military plants create explosives and ammunition.

The Defense Forces last attacked this plant on June 26. Before that, an attack was recorded on June 14.

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