Taxis in Kyiv will fix the maximum price for transportation during an alarm or public transport stop

Taxis in Kyiv will fix a maximum price for transportation during force majeure — the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Economy signed a corresponding memorandum with the digital platforms “Bolt”, “Uklon”, “Uber”, and “OPTI”.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Koretsky.

In particular, during situations such as alarms or public transport shutdowns, the price may increase by a maximum of 75% of the base fare. For example, if under normal conditions (without air raid alerts, traffic jams, etc.) a taxi costs UAH 200 hryvnias, the maximum fare will be UAH 350.

Passengers will be able to adjust the price themselves, but there will also be a ceiling on this.

This restriction will also be in effect for at least 2 hours after the red level air raid alert is lifted or until normal public transport and bridge traffic resume.

This is due to Russian attacks, which often cause transport collapse in Ukraine. For example, today the Russian army hit the Southern Bridge, which temporarily suspended traffic.

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