The Netherlands has refused to participate in Eurovision 2027

The Netherlands will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2027. However, Eurovision will be broadcast in the Netherlands with commentary in Dutch.

This is reported by the Dutch Public Broadcaster (NPO).

The NPO board chair Jet de Ranitz said the organization initially saw enough support for the country to return to the contest, but negotiations failed to agree on a format for participation.

"Due to the sensitivity of the topics currently being discussed, we have decided to take a pause for now," de Ranitz said.

The NPO Media Director Jurre Bosman explained that Israelʼs participation in the contest has caused mixed reactions in Dutch society, as well as disagreements among broadcasters and media workers. According to him, NPO only wants to send artists and workers to the contest if one or more broadcasters have the full support.

The disagreements were not limited to Israelʼs participation. According to the Dutch publication Marketing Report, seven public broadcasters (including AVROTROS, BNNVARA and VPRO) demanded that NPO explain how it decided to return to the contest, who would organize the participation and how it would be financed.

NPO planned to set up an independent expert team to select a representative after AVROTROS refused to deal with the countryʼs participation. Public broadcasters also opposed the return of the Netherlands.

According to Dutch media outlet NL Times, around 400 employees signed an open letter calling for the decision to be reconsidered. They criticized Israelʼs participation in the context of the war in Gaza and expressed dissatisfaction with the decision-making process. After consultations with the Broadcasting Council, NPO decided to withdraw from the 2027 competition.

Eurovision 2027 will be held in the Bulgarian city of Burgas. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 11 and 13, and the grand final is scheduled for May 15.

What preceded

In December 2025, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, along with four other broadcasters, withdrew from Eurovision 2026 due to the actions of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip. They demanded that Israel be removed from the contest, but the EBU confirmed its participation.

In August 2026, AVROTROS reported that it would not participate in the next yearʼs contest, as Eurovision could no longer be considered neutral due to international conflicts. In September, NPO announced plans to return the Netherlands to the contest and organize the selection of a representative on its own.

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