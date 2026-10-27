A nighttime attack by Russians damaged the DTEK office in Kyiv and the “KSD” warehouse. In the morning, they attacked the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions

As a result of a night attack by Russia on the night of October 27, one of “DTEK" offices in Kyiv was damaged, as well as the warehouse of one of the largest Ukrainian publishing houses “KSD".

The companiesʼ press services reported that their employees were not injured.

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“KSD” noted that the extent of the destruction of their warehouse is still being determined, but it is already known that the attack will affect the release of new books, scheduled for November 5. Their announcements have been postponed for now.

Kharkiv region was attacked with missiles in the morning. In particular, in the city of Derhachi — a warehouse building was hit. 5 people were injured. Gas station equipment and a car were also damaged.

In Izyum, 8 private houses, a garage, and cars were damaged by a missile strike. Drone attacks on Kharkiv are also ongoing.

Chernihiv region was also hit. A drone hit a residential building in the village of Menska community. Four people were injured, including a 12-year-old child.

Two more people were injured in the Novhorod-Siversky district, where a fire broke out in a private house due to a Russian strike.