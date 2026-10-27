Today, Ukrainians will write the Radio Dictation of National Unity. Where and when to listen

On the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, October 27, the traditional Radio Dictation of National Unity will take place. It will begin at 11:00.

This yearʼs dictation is called "The Letter That Never Ends". Its author is writer and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Artur Dron.

The text will be read live by two people — Ukrainian language and literature teacher Artur Proydakov and singer, public figure, and volunteer Dasha Astafieva.

You will be able to listen to the dictation and write together with all Ukrainians:

Those who want their text to be checked by experts can send it by paper letter to the address: 01001 Kyiv, Khreshchatyk St., 26. The postmark must be dated no later than October 28.

You can also photograph or scan the written dictation and send it to the email address [email protected] by 11:00 on October 29.

The text of the Radiodictation itself will be published on October 29 at 11:00 on the platforms of "Public", after which everyone will be able to check their work independently.

The National Unity Radio Dictation was launched by the Ukrainian Radio team in 2000. It is held annually on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, and the main goal of the event is to unite people around the Ukrainian language. In 2026, the Radio Dictation will be held for the 27th time.

Last year, the text for Radiodictation "We Must Live!" was written by writer Yevhenia Kuznetsova, and read by actress Natalia Sumska. In 2025, more than 11.2 000 works were sent for review, including from abroad.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.