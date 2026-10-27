Israelʼs parliamentary elections, considered the most important in decades, have begun. Who will compete with Netanyahu and what are the predictions

On the morning of October 27, Israel began its first parliamentary (Knesset) elections since the Hamas attack in 2023. Analysts call these elections the most important for the country in recent decades.

Bloomberg, BBC, Reuters and The New York Times write about this.

Voting began at 07:00 and will end at 22:00. The first exit poll results will be available in the evening. Final counting is expected by October 30, and official election results will be published a week later, on November 4.

About the Israeli electoral system

Seats in the 120-seat Knesset are distributed according to a proportional system between national party lists, with parties having to overcome a threshold of 3.25% of the vote to enter parliament.

After the final vote count, President Isaac Herzog will consult with party leaders on who they want to see as prime minister and then select the candidate he believes has the best chance of forming a government. That candidate has up to 42 days to form a government.

No party in Israel has ever won an absolute majority, so governments are formed by coalitions of parties, and negotiations to form a government often last for weeks. Every seat in the Knesset matters, and small parties can have a big impact, becoming a decisive force.

Main opponents in the elections

The main opponents in the elections are considered to be the current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his “Likud” party and former Chief of the Army General Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who heads the largest opposition party “Yashar”.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Many see this election as a referendum on Benjamin Netanyahu, who has failed to deliver on his promised "complete victory" in Israelʼs wars and has failed to take responsibility for security failures before the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu has also been criticized for exempting ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service and for attempting to limit the powers of the Supreme Court.

His Likud party is a right-wing political force that relies on the support of traditional and working-class Jewish communities. It has been in power for more than 34 of the past 49 years, 19 of them under Netanyahu.

Netanyahu himself, who has been charged with corruption and has an international arrest warrant issued in connection with the war in Gaza, promises to "bring the matter to an end" in Israelʼs wars and prevent the creation of a Palestinian state.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Gadi Eisenkot was briefly in Netanyahuʼs military cabinet during the Gaza war. His son and two nephews were killed in the war. A year ago, Eisenkot founded his own party “Yashar” and became Netanyahuʼs main rival. His platform, among other things, supports demands to investigate security failures that preceded the October 7 attack.

Eisenkot opposes the creation of a Palestinian state in the near future. He also supports more restrained expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and promises to combat settler violence.

What other political forces are participating?

Opposition parties:

"Together" is an alliance of the centrist, secular and liberal Yesh Atid party and right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett. It opposes Netanyahu, expands the draft of ultra-Orthodox Jews into the army, and investigates failures during the October 7 attack.

is an alliance of the centrist, secular and liberal Yesh Atid party and right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett. It opposes Netanyahu, expands the draft of ultra-Orthodox Jews into the army, and investigates failures during the October 7 attack. "Our Home Israel" is a right-wing secular party led by Avigdor Lieberman. It takes a tough stance on security issues and opposes the growing influence of ultra-Orthodox religious leaders. It broke its alliance with Netanyahu.

is a right-wing secular party led by Avigdor Lieberman. It takes a tough stance on security issues and opposes the growing influence of ultra-Orthodox religious leaders. It broke its alliance with Netanyahu. “The Democrats” is a center-left party led by Yair Golan, formed from the remnants of two left-wing forces (the Israeli Labor Party and Meretz). It advocates a secular and liberal state and the creation of two states to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Parties that support Netanyahu:

“Jewish Power” is a far-right ultranationalist party led by Itamar Ben-Gvir , known for its anti-Arab rhetoric. It advocates the expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip under the guise of "voluntary emigration".

is a far-right ultranationalist party , known for its anti-Arab rhetoric. It advocates the expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip under the guise of "voluntary emigration". “Religious Zionism” is an ultra-right nationalist party led by Bezalel Smotrych. It advocates the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the de facto annexation of this territory, and the permanent occupation and settlement of Gaza by Jews.

is an ultra-right nationalist party led by Bezalel Smotrych. It advocates the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the de facto annexation of this territory, and the permanent occupation and settlement of Gaza by Jews. "The People of Israel" ("Amcha Yisrael") is a right-wing party of former Brigadier General Ofer Winter, which supports Netanyahu. It opposes the exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service and is in favor of the "voluntary emigration" of Palestinians from Gaza.

is a right-wing party of former Brigadier General Ofer Winter, which supports Netanyahu. It opposes the exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service and is in favor of the "voluntary emigration" of Palestinians from Gaza. “Shas” is an ultra-Orthodox religious party representing primarily Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews from the Middle East and North Africa. It focuses on defending the religious traditions and social interests of its community.

is an ultra-Orthodox religious party representing primarily Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews from the Middle East and North Africa. It focuses on defending the religious traditions and social interests of its community. “United Torah Judaism” is a coalition of ultra-Orthodox parties representing Jews with religious traditions of Eastern European origin. It advocates the preservation of a religious way of life, state subsidies for its community, and exemption of ultra-Orthodox from military service. It has traditionally supported Netanyahu, although the coalition is weakening.

Arab parties:

“The United Arab List” is an Islamist party led by Mansour Abbas that advocates for Arab-Jewish coexistence and the pragmatic participation of the Arab minority in Israeli politics. It joined Israelʼs governing coalition for the first time in 2021. If Jewish opposition parties drop their resistance to joining a coalition with an Arab party, Abbas could play a crucial role in removing Netanyahu.

is an Islamist party led by Mansour Abbas that advocates for Arab-Jewish coexistence and the pragmatic participation of the Arab minority in Israeli politics. It joined Israelʼs governing coalition for the first time in 2021. If Jewish opposition parties drop their resistance to joining a coalition with an Arab party, Abbas could play a crucial role in removing Netanyahu. “The Joint List” is an alliance of three parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel. It unites different ideological currents, including communist and Palestinian nationalist. The main goal is to mobilize Arab voters and strengthen their representation in parliament.

Forecasts

About a dozen parties are expected to pass the electoral threshold and enter the Knesset. Polls consistently predict a narrow gap between the main political blocs, Netanyahuʼs “Likud” and Eisenkotʼs “Yashar”. Neither is likely to win enough votes to secure a majority in parliament — at least the 61 seats needed to form a government.

The election could lead to weeks of difficult negotiations, possibly even a new election, during which Netanyahu could remain as acting prime minister in a transitional government. This could potentially allow him to attack Iran again, as both he and US President Donald Trump have threatened, and resume the war that has been on hold for the past few months.

Israelʼs Arab minority, which makes up about 20% of the countryʼs population, could unexpectedly play a crucial role in forming a government. Turnout among Arab voters is expected to be higher than in previous elections. Two Arab parties in Israel have offered to support a government led by Eisenkot, although some of his allies have said they will not join a government that depends on Arab support.

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