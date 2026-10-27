The Air Defense Forces neutralized two ballistic missiles and 255 drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight

On the night of October 27, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles and 280 drones, 69 of which were “Shahed” jet drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized two ballistic missiles and 255 UAVs, including 56 jets. At the same time, Russian targets were hit in 25 places, and debris fell in another 16.

The main target of the attack that night was Kyiv. There, one woman was killed and 15 injured. The university dormitory, medical facilities, houses, cars, and an emergency medical team were hit.

The attack also damaged the “Lisova” metro station and the Southern Bridge in the capital.

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In addition, the Russians struck at night in the Dnipropetrovsk region — in the Synelnykivsky district, three people were injured, houses and cars were damaged. In the Dniprovsky district, the attack damaged infrastructure.

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A 17-year-old boy was injured in a Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia late last night. The strike hit a car carrying five people.

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