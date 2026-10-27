A regime of ceasefire began in Oleshky to facilitate a humanitarian mission

From 03:00 Kyiv time, a ceasefire regime (a regime of silence) began in the occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, during which a humanitarian operation will be conducted in the city.

This was reported on October 27 by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

According to him, Ukraine and Russia are adhering to the agreements. Lubinets promised to report the news, "taking into account primarily the safety of civilians and the implementation of the established agreements".

A ceasefire in occupied Oleshky was imposed for several days to demine the roads in the city, deliver food, water, and medicine to residents, and evacuate civilians.