A regime of ceasefire began in Oleshky to facilitate a humanitarian mission

From 03:00 Kyiv time, a ceasefire regime (a regime of silence) began in the occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, during which a humanitarian operation will be conducted in the city.
This was reported on October 27 by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.
According to him, Ukraine and Russia are adhering to the agreements. Lubinets promised to report the news, "taking into account primarily the safety of civilians and the implementation of the established agreements".
A ceasefire in occupied Oleshky was imposed for several days to demine the roads in the city, deliver food, water, and medicine to residents, and evacuate civilians.
Whatʼs happening in Oleshky
On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.
The most difficult situation is currently in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, about 24 000 people lived there, and by the end of September, about 2000 remained, including 50 children. The Ukrainian military has delivered food to the townʼs residents several times using drones.
On October 23, the parties agreed on a temporary ceasefire in the city to conduct a humanitarian operation. The agreement was facilitated by US First Lady Melania Trump.
However, the day before the ceasefire began, the Russian side accused Ukraine of shelling the city and the roads leading to it.
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