North Korea deploys howitzers near border with South Korea

North Korea has deployed three self-propelled howitzers near the border with South Korea, following mutual accusations over a landmine explosion in the demilitarized zone.

Reuters reports this.

A Reuters reporter saw three North Korean armored vehicles with artillery barrels pointed south, which South Koreaʼs Yonhap news agency identified as 122mm self-propelled howitzers.

Reuters writes that such a display of artillery near the border is rare. The journalist also noticed about 20-30 North Korean soldiers installing a fence in the demilitarized zone.

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On September 21, a landmine exploded in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, injuring three South Korean soldiers. Seoul blamed North Korea, and the UN Command said the mine violated the armistice agreement. Pyongyang denies responsibility.

Last week, South Korea appealed to the UN Security Council over the incident. In response, North Korea accused Seoul of fabricating the incident and warned that any violation of its sovereignty would have consequences.

Relations between North Korea and South Korea

The confrontation between North and South Korea has been ongoing since the mid-20th century, following the division of the Korean Peninsula following World War II. The countries never signed a peace treaty after the 1950–1953 Korean War, and are still technically at war.

A demilitarized zone runs between the states. At the same time, the countries are developing differently: South Korea is a democratic country, while the DPRK remains a closed authoritarian state.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly rejected reunification, calling South Korea the most hostile state.

In May 2026, North Korea amended its constitution to formally define its borders as those of South Korea for the first time, removing all references to a possible unification of the two countries.

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