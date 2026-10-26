HACC reduced Tymoshenkoʼs bail from UAH 33 million to UAH 266 000

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has reduced the bail for the leader of the “Motherland” parliamentary party Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of corruption, from over UAH 33 million to UAH 266 000.

This is stated in the broadcast of the court session.

Tymoshenko filed this request with the court. Her defense asked to reduce the bail to 80 subsistence minimums, arguing that the deputy is fulfilling the duties imposed on her by the court. Tymoshenkoʼs bail was posted back in January, so now the bailors must return the funds.

The MP also denied the risk of fleeing abroad and stated that she had previously returned to Ukraine after foreign business trips. The prosecutor objected to reducing the bail, citing the deputyʼs financial capabilities.