HACC reduced Tymoshenkoʼs bail from UAH 33 million to UAH 266 000

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has reduced the bail for the leader of the “Motherland” parliamentary party Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of corruption, from over UAH 33 million to UAH 266 000.
This is stated in the broadcast of the court session.
Tymoshenko filed this request with the court. Her defense asked to reduce the bail to 80 subsistence minimums, arguing that the deputy is fulfilling the duties imposed on her by the court. Tymoshenkoʼs bail was posted back in January, so now the bailors must return the funds.
The MP also denied the risk of fleeing abroad and stated that she had previously returned to Ukraine after foreign business trips. The prosecutor objected to reducing the bail, citing the deputyʼs financial capabilities.
The case of Yulia Tymoshenko
On January 13, the NABU and the SAPO stated that the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada offered to “buy” the votes of MPs from other factions. As it later turned out, it was about Tymoshenko.
On January 14, the MP was declared of the suspicion under the article on offering a bribe to an official. This is punishable by imprisonment for 5 to 10 years with possible confiscation of property.
On January 16, the court set Tymoshenko a bail of UAH 33 million in the case of bribing MPs for votes. The court also ordered her not to communicate with a number of MPs. On January 23, the entire bail was paid, and on April 8, NABU and SAPO reported that they had completed the investigation into the Tymoshenko case.
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