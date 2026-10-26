The Verkhovna Rada resumes competitions for civil service and local government positions

The Verkhovna Rada, with 247 votes in favor, approved in the second reading and in its entirety the European integration bill No. 3478-1, which provides for the gradual resumption of competitions for civil service positions and services in local government bodies.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

The competitions are planned to be resumed in stages: first for category "A" positions, then "B" and "C" in the territories controlled by Ukraine where there are no hostilities.

Among other things, this law also:

simplifies the rules for entering the civil service, working in it, and dismissal;

gives preference to war veterans when appointing to government positions;

gives the right to retain employees who were appointed without competition during martial law if they successfully pass the annual evaluation;

introduces mandatory criteria for the integrity of candidates;

Reloads the composition of the Commission on the Higher Civil Service Corps and eliminates political influence on its work.

The law is needed to fulfill Ukraineʼs obligations under the Roadmap for Public Administration Reform and the Ukraine Plan within the framework of the EU Ukraine Facility program.

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