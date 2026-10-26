Russia has begun recruiting more and more Africans to fill a shortage of personnel in its army. In the first nine months of this year, Moscow recruited men from Zimbabwe, Burundi and Sierra Leone.

This is evidenced by Ukrainian intelligence data, writes Bloomberg.

Journalists say there is growing concern in many African countries about attempts to recruit their citizens. According to relatives of some of the men, they were offered large lump sum payments for signing a contract, high salaries and the opportunity to obtain Russian citizenship.

Russia has now turned its attention to countries with low democratic standards, limited press freedom and weak judicial systems.

In particular, between January 1 and September 30, the country recruited 699 men from Burundi and 530 from Zimbabwe. The number of recruits from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, Sudan and Cameroon has also increased since the beginning of the year.

Russia has begun recruiting fighters in Madagascar for the first time since the start of the war against Ukraine. The governments of some countries are already sounding the alarm. In Botswana and South Africa, men have been urged not to accept “profitable” work in Russia. The governments of Kenya and Ghana have also appealed directly to the Kremlin.

In total, Russia has recruited more than 45 959 foreigners from 151 countries for the war against Ukraine. They have signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian military has captured fighters from 51 countries.

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