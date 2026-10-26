Zelensky: The head of the Pentagon has not signed a permit for the transfer of “Patriot” and NASAMS missiles to Ukraine for almost a month

Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for permission from the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which is required to transfer missiles to the “Patriot” and NASAMS air defense systems.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky after a report by the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine is simultaneously working with the United States, European countries, and other partners that have stocks of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles for “Patriot”.

"For almost a month, we have been waiting for Mr. Hegsethʼs signature regarding missiles for ʼPatriotsʼ and NASAMS," Zelensky said.

He instructed Ukrainian officials to discuss this issue with the American side again. In parallel, Ukraine is negotiating missile supplies with other countries.

Last week, The Washington Post, citing sources, wrote that the allies are ready to transfer some “Patriot” missiles to Ukraine, but this requires Pentagon permission, since the missiles are manufactured in the United States. According to the publicationʼs sources, Pete Hegseth has not yet granted such permission.

Hegseth himself stated that the US has not changed its position on Ukraine, and the delay in the delivery of “Patriot” interceptor missiles is due to the fact that they are first checking their own stocks.

On October 24, President Zelensky reported that Ukraine had received only 24 missiles for “Patriot” systems from the United States in the last 90 days.

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