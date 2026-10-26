CNN: The US military ready to launch large-scale operation against Iran within 96 hours of Trumpʼs order

The US forces in the Middle East are ready to launch a large-scale military operation against Iran within 96 hours. However, this requires an order from US President Donald Trump.

CNN reports this, citing two American officials.

Sources said that enough forces have been deployed in the region to carry out potential attacks. One official said that the United States is prepared for a large-scale operation. Some officials believe that the question is not whether Trump will order the operation, but when.

Trump will most likely issue the order after the US midterm elections on November 3. At the same time, officials warn that the US president has previously demonstrated willingness to take certain actions, but has backed down at the last moment.

According to the latest American intelligence assessments, Iran is taking the possibility of renewed strikes by the United States and, potentially, Israel very seriously.

On October 21, the Financial Times reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to resume large-scale strikes on Iran. However, Trump opposed this. Israel had planned to resume large-scale bombing of Iran on the weekend of October 10-11. The operation was canceled because Trump did not want to resume the war before the midterm elections for the US Congress.

Israel and the US war against Iran

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries where US bases are located, and Israel. The war also stopped the movement of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean. Almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed through it — tens of millions of barrels per day. This led to a sharp jump in prices.

The sides have negotiated a ceasefire several times. The last time was on June 18, when the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, which pledged to cease hostilities for 60 days. However, on July 8, the sides exchanged blows again — Iran struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and the US struck targets on Iranian territory.

Since then, the countries have repeatedly exchanged blows. In mid-September, the WSJ reported that Trumpʼs advisers believe that a war with Iran could last until the end of his presidency.