Attempted bribery of the Ministry of Reconstruction leadership: the court fined a witness who refused to testify

The Solomyansky District Court fined a witness in the bribery case of former Minister of Community Development Oleksandr Kubrakov and Head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction and Development Mustafa Nayem.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

Before questioning the witness, the court was satisfied that there were no reasons that would prevent him from testifying. He was sworn in and warned of criminal liability for refusing to testify.

However, when the prosecutor began asking questions, the witness refused to answer. The court fined him UAH 3 400.

What is the point?

On November 21, 2023, NABU and SAPO declared the suspicion of an attempted bribery to the MP Serhiy Labazyuk from the "For the Future" group.

According to the investigation, Labazyuk appealed to a top official of the Ministry of Reconstruction with a request to award his company contracts for the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities worth UAH 1 billion. In return, he promised a "reward" of 3-5% of the cost of each contract.

After receiving UAH 50 million for a contract to restore a destroyed bridge in one of the regions of Ukraine, the MP, through a proxy, provided the whistleblower — a top official of the State Reconstruction Agency — with the promised interest in the amount of $150 000.

The whistleblowers in this case were named as Oleksandr Kubrakov and Mustafa Nayem, who also helped NABU catch Andriy Odarchenko, an MP from the “Servant of the People” faction, on bribery offers.

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