Incumbent Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the second round of the presidential election, winning 51.79% of the vote, beating his rival Senator Flaviu Bolsonaro (48.21%).

This was reported by the Supreme Electoral Court of Brazil.

According to the final results, 64.26 million voters voted for Lula, and 59.83 million for Bolsonaro. In the second round, 128.2 million people went to the polls. Turnout was high, about 80.8%. More than 95 000 polling stations were also set up across Brazil to allow more people to come and vote.

Вікіпедія

Bolsonaro has refused to concede defeat. He says he will ask for the results to be annulled.

In the first round of the presidential election, held on October 4, Bolsonaro (who is also the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro) beat Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. With almost all votes counted, Bolsonaro had 47% of the vote, compared to Lulaʼs 45%.

The elections in Brazil are taking place against the backdrop of Braziliansʼ dissatisfaction with the high cost of living, large national debt, corruption, and crime.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is 80 years old. He will become the president of Brazil for the fourth time. He previously led the country from 2003 to 2010, and returned to office in 2023 after winning the 2022 elections. In 2023, he condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

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