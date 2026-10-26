Russia launched 140 drones and four missiles into Ukraine overnight. There are casualties in Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv regions

Russian forces launched 140 drones, a Kh-31P missile, and three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles into Ukraine on the night of October 26. Air defense forces neutralized 112 drones and three missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The remaining Russian targets were hit in 15 places, with debris falling in 4 places. In particular, the Chernihiv region was hit by the Russian strike — two people were injured. A hangar and a granary building were damaged.

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Russian airstrikes hit Izyum in the Kharkiv region. Three people were injured and part of the city was left without electricity.

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In Zaporizhzhia, private houses were under attack, and four people were injured.

In Kamyanets-Podilskyi (Khmelnytskyi region), an energy facility was damaged on the evening of October 25. Emergency power outages were introduced there.

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