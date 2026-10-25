The exchange of 270 Ukrainians, sanctions against Russian weapons manufacturers, and the resumption of “Starlink”. Weekly digest

This week, 270 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on Russian weapons, and “Starlink” operations in Ukraine resumed.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week to keep you informed.

The US has resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on October 18 that the United States was again transferring intelligence to Ukraine after the exchange was suspended for a while. Before that, Ukraine had not received warnings about Russian ballistic strikes for several days.

The day before, media reported that Washington had allegedly threatened to suspend intelligence sharing and arms supplies due to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

NABU and SAPO conducted searches at the National Bank

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office conducted searches at the premises of the National Bank of Ukraine and at the residence of one of its employees on October 21.

The NBU head Andriy Pyshny confirmed the searches and stated that the criminal case does not concern the activities of the National Bank or his work in office. According to him, investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing on his part or on the part of the institutionʼs employees.

Bodies of 252 dead returned to Ukraine

The bodies of another 252 dead were returned from Russia to Ukraine on October 22 — the Russian side claims that they are Ukrainian servicemen. Law enforcement officers and expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will conduct examinations to identify the dead.

During previous repatriations, it was revealed that Russia was also transferring the bodies of its own military personnel.

Identification is complicated by the condition of the bodies, as well as cases where the remains of the same person end up in different packages or are transferred during different stages of repatriation.

270 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity

As part of another exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, 261 military personnel and nine civilians returned home on October 23. Most of the military personnel had been in Russian captivity since 2022.

Among those released were National Guard members, including “Azov” fighters, border guards, representatives of the Territorial Defense Forces, Naval Forces, Land and Airborne Assault Forces, and the State Special Transport Service.

1 1 Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A ceasefire in Oleshky (Kherson region)

The US First Lady Melania Trump reported on October 23 that she had agreed on a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region to evacuate civilians through a safe corridor.

Today, October 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the American side has proposed starting a regime of silence (actually, ceasefire) in the Oleshky area from October 27. It will last several days, and humanitarian missions from the United States, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation will arrive.