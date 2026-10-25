Zelensky: A ceasefire regime near occupied Ukrainian Oleshky in the Kherson region planned to begin on October 27

A regime of silence (actually, ceasefire) near the occupied Ukrainian village of Oleshky in the Kherson region is planned to begin on October 27 for several days. This date was proposed by the American side.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this in an interview with TSN.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is preparing for a possible evacuation of citizens. The Russian side must demine the roads. At the same time, it may happen that the Russians will demine only the roads from Oleshky towards the Russian Federation, blocking the departure of residents to the territory controlled by Ukraine, the president noted.

At the same time, Zelensky stressed that the shortage of air defense systems remains a problem. The supply of “Patriot” missiles is progressing too slowly — dates and agreed volumes are changing. Even other countries need written US approval to transfer these missiles to Ukraine, which is also being delayed.

Zelensky also clarified that “Starlink” and “Starshield” resumed operations yesterday at 05:20 in the morning. During a morning check on Saturday, the connection was operating at a speed of 420 kmph. Before that, the limit was 100 miles per hour — approximately 161 kmph. The President said that public awareness helped restore operations.

“Starlink” restrictions for Ukrainian military

On the night of October 14, “SpaceX” without warning restricted the operation of “Starshield” terminals, the military version of “Starlink” satellite communications. The “SpaceX” founder Elon Musk said that the “Starshield” systems are controlled by the US government, so their use is determined by the US military, and the final decision is made by the president. The White House called the “Starshield” restrictions in Ukraine a “technical malfunction”.

On October 15, Babelʼs sources in the Ministry of Defense reported that the “Starshield” operation had already resumed and was ongoing. At the same time, Zelensky noted the next day that the network had not yet fully resumed. He separately noted that due to the speed limit, Ukraine had lost the ability to shoot down “Shahed” jet drones.

According to Zelensky, the order to restrict “Starlink” operations in Ukraine came from the US government and was technically carried out by “SpaceX”. The White House denied this, and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent advised him to be more careful with such statements.

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