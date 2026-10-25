FT: Around 570 ships have been attacked in the Black Sea since the beginning of the year. This route has become more dangerous than the Persian Gulf

In the Black Sea, 570 ships have been attacked since the beginning of 2026, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 sailors — making this route more dangerous for merchant shipping than routes in the Persian Gulf.

This is reported by the Financial Times (FT), citing information from the maritime security company Ambrey and the International Maritime Organization.

Meanwhile, 24 sailors were confirmed dead in the Strait of Hormuz in 2026. The intensity of attacks in the Black Sea increased significantly this summer. Between July and September, about 387 ships were attacked there.

One of the latest strikes was the attack on the cargo ship "Khoryv" off the coast of Romania on October 23. Then the ship caught fire and sank, killing a sailor.

As FT specifies, the intensified attacks have also affected the work of shipping companies. In particular, during September, less than 10 ships passed through the ports of “Greater Odesa”, compared to about 400 in July. Insurance has also become more expensive. Sometimes the cost of covering military risks in the Black Sea can reach 15% of the cost of the shipʼs hull.

Russian attacks on foreign vessels in Ukrainian waters have increased recently. On July 27, Ukraine called a meeting of the UN Security Council over Russian attacks on vessels in the Black Sea.

The Foreign Ministry claims that attacks on vessels could lead to an increase in food prices in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and other regions.

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