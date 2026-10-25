Obama accused the Trump administration of “chaos and corruption” and of a war with Iran “that no one asked for”

Former US President Barack Obama has criticized the current administration of Donald Trump, accusing it of chaos, brutality and corruption, as well as Trumpʼs involvement in the war in Iran.

He said this during a speech at campaign rallies in Cleveland and Detroit, The New York Times writes.

Obama said senior White House officials were not “serious people” and that Trump had dragged the country into an economically costly war with Iran “that no one asked for”. He also said Trump was out of touch with the needs of Americans and was instead focused on White House renovation and renovation projects.

Trump himself, in response to the former US presidentʼs statements, told reporters that Obama was a "worthless president", and he called his words a testament to the strength of the Republicans.

The relationship between Trump and Obama has been strained since Trump became president in 2017. For years, he has spread the lie that Obama was born outside the United States and regularly refers to him by his full name, Barack Hussein Obama.

Barack Obama served as President of the United States twice. He was first elected on November 4, 2008, and secondly in November 2012. His term ended on January 20, 2017.

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