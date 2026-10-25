Trump denies he wants to open a White House pool in place of the briefing room. But reporters may be relocated

The US President Donald Trump has denied that he is planning to open a swimming pool on the site of the White House briefing room. However, he said that journalists could be relocated.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Trump called the pool information fake and added that it “never occurred to me to do something so stupid”. He added that the old indoor pool at the press site would never be rebuilt.

On October 21, The New York Times, citing sources, wrote that in late August, the US president suggested to then-press secretary Karoline Leavitt to evict journalists from the James S. Brady Briefing Room. And that he would like to rebuild an indoor pool in that location.

Trump reportedly told aides he wanted to restore the pool that President Franklin D. Roosevelt had built in 1933 to treat polio-affected legs. Richard Nixon later closed the pool to make room for the media.

The US president has had conflicts with the media before. One of the most recent was when he banned journalists from three major American media outlets — CNN, MS NOW, and Politico — from working in the White House.

At the time, he said he was tired of negative coverage of his administration and accused the media of intentionally writing negative and fake news.

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