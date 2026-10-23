WSJ: The US may ease tariffs on some Canadian goods to help Republicans in midterm elections

The US may scrap 50% tariffs on some Canadian agricultural and forestry products to help Maine Senator Susan Collins and other Republicans in the November midterm elections.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing informed sources.

As the media notes, the reduction in tariffs on some goods may be offset by an increase in tariffs on other Canadian products. The corresponding order on changing the tariffs may be published as early as October 23.

Journalists explain that this decision is intended to help Republicans gain support from voters in northern states, including Maine and Michigan, where local economies are closely tied to Canada. Reducing tariffs could ease the situation of local manufacturers and businesses that have been affected by Canadaʼs trade conflict with the United States.

A White House official told WSJ that any announcements about tariffs would be made directly by the Donald Trump administration, and that media reports were speculation.

Following the WSJ publication, Senator Collins said that nine categories of Canadian goods, including blueberries, potatoes, apples and seaweed, would be exempt from US tariffs, Reuters reports.

On October 23, Donald Trump reported that the United States was working on a trade deal with Canada.

Canada and the United States are locked in a trade dispute. Canada is seeking to reduce its dependence on the United States, which accounts for about 70% of its exports, by deepening economic and security ties with Europe.

In early September, Donald Trump imposed new tariffs and import restrictions, following fruitless trade talks.

The US president has also repeatedly said that he wants to make Canada part of the US, and called it a "great idea".

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