Russia may have collected personal data of Moldovans through taxi app. Moldova launches investigation

An investigation has been launched in Moldova because they suspect that Russia may have collected citizensʼ personal data through the “Yandex” taxi app.

Radio Free Europe writes about this.

The suspicions arose after a journalistic investigation into whether “Yandex” might be evading taxes in Moldova. The journalists also found that “Yandex Go” might be transferring user data to servers in Russia, rather than storing it in the Netherlands, as the company had previously claimed.

“Yandex” controls about 60% of Moldovaʼs taxi market (in October, the company transferred $45 000 from a UAE bank account to the Moldovan treasury). The authorities first requested driver data back in 2022. There were four requests, and all of them were rejected.

Journalists also found that about $7.8 million in revenue from “Yandex Go” could allegedly pass through banks in Dubai and Kazakhstan without paying taxes in Moldova.

Now, Moldovan authorities are demanding that Yandex reveal the ultimate owners of its local business and are investigating where the company is transferring user data. They have been given 20 days to do so. If the authorities see a security threat, they can seize the companyʼs assets or shut down the application.

A similar story has already happened in the Netherlands. In May, MLU BV, a company from the Yandex group, was fined $112 million. It stored data on customers and drivers from Norway and Finland on servers in Russia.

Among them are scans of driverʼs licenses, home addresses and contacts, account numbers, precise geolocation, travel history, photos, chat content, and social security codes.

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