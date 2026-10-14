Law enforcement officers detained a shooter who killed five Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in the Kharkiv region

Law enforcement officers have detained a 36-year-old Russian man who shot and killed five Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region on October 13.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

He was detained 24 hours after the crime, hot on his trail. The suspect turned out to be a Russian military man from St. Petersburg. He served in the 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

The investigation revealed that he had already been convicted of a crime in the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the man began shooting at Ukrainian soldiers while they were in a residential building. All the dead were servicemen of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

UPD: According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, the suspect could be a member of the Russian SRG. In order not to be recognized, he changed into civilian clothes.

The Russian first reached the Tsyrkunivska community, where he saw a fisherman. The suspect was afraid that he would be exposed, and therefore killed the man. He was found with a through gunshot wound to the head.

Then, in the village of Momotove, the Russian entered a house, where he shot five Ukrainian soldiers, investigators claim.

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The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office previously reported that a pre-trial investigation had been launched into the shooting. The possible punishment is imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

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