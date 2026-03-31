Celine Dion returns to the stage. She fought a serious illness for four years

Canadian singer Celine Dion has announced her return to the stage four years after being diagnosed with a terminal illness that affected her voice and ability to walk.

The BBC writes about this.

The star, known for powerful ballads like “My Heart Will Go On” and “Because You Loved Me”, will perform a series of 10 concerts at Paris’s La Défense Arena (capacity 40 000) in September and October.

The singer reported her return on her 58th birthday, calling it "the best gift of my life".

Speaking about her condition, Dion noted: "Iʼm doing well, Iʼm in control of my health, I feel good. Iʼm singing again, even dancing a little."

On Monday evening, the Eiffel Tower lit up with the words “Paris, je suis prête” (“Paris, I’m ready”), and fans heard a selection of her songs, including “I’m Alive”, “Encore Un Soir” and “My Heart Will Go On”.

Dion, one of the most successful female artists of all time, last performed a show on March 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey. Her Courage tour was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the singer was later diagnosed with muscle stiffness syndrome, forcing her to cancel all upcoming concerts.

To return to the stage, the concerts were spread out over a schedule with breaks of several days — presumably so as not to overload her body.

Ticket sales start on April 7. Huge demand is expected, but fans can register on the singerʼs website starting March 31.

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