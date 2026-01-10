Ministry of Energy: Kyiv has had power restored, the capital is returning to outage schedules

Power supply has been restored to all consumers in Kyiv. For almost 24 hours, there was no power or emergency outages in a number of areas of the city.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

Currently, energy workers are continuing restoration work and gradually stabilizing the operation of the power system, moving from emergency outages to planned hourly schedules.

The Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk said that in the capital, power was restored for 648 thousand subscribers during the energy day. In the Kyiv region, power was restored for 313 000 families during the day.

Of these, 90 000 were cut off as a result of hostilities, another 223 000 — due to difficult weather conditions. As of the evening, about 60 000 consumers remained without power.

Also, after the massive attack on the night of January 9, the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region remains difficult — 53 000 subscribers are without electricity there. At the same time, over 40 000 consumers have already been restored during the day.

On the night of January 9, the Russians launched 226 drones and 18 missiles into Ukraine. The Lviv region was hit by a medium-range “Oreshnik” missile — the first time ballistic missiles had attacked the region.

In Kyiv, four people died in the attack, and emergency power outages were imposed throughout the city. On January 10, due to the difficult energy situation on the left bank, all electric transport stopped working, and water and heat disappeared.

