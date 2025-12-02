Instagram employees will return to full office work from 2026

The CEO of the social network Instagram reported that starting next year, the companyʼs employees should return to working in offices for a full workweek.

This is reported by Engadget with reference to an internal letter from Adam Mosseri.

Starting February 2, 2026, Instagram employees will be required to spend five days a week in the offices.

This will primarily apply to employees in the United States. In an internal letter, Mosseri said that employees will only be able to work remotely “when necessary”. Management is urging “common sense” about when to stay home.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many tech companies have shifted to hybrid work arrangements. For example, Meta has mandated that employees spend at least three days a week in the office by 2023.

However, in recent years, the trend has been shifting towards stricter rules.

In a letter, Instagramʼs CEO acknowledged that the decision to return to a full-fledged office format may be unpopular, and announced changes that should make work less bureaucratic.

Instagram will reduce the number of regular meetings: recurring meetings will be automatically canceled every six months unless they are deemed critically necessary. The team will have to prepare presentation decks less often and show live product prototypes more often, and the decision-making process will be promised to be faster.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.