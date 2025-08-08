CNN: Although Trump has restored military aid to Ukraine, the Pentagon can still return weapons to its arsenals

The US Department of Defense still has the option to redirect weapons and equipment destined for Ukraine back to American arsenals.

This is reported by CNN, citing four people who read the memorandum written last month by the US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Elbridge Colby.

Even though Trump has approved a plan to sell US weapons to Ukraine with NATO money, the Pentagon still has serious concerns about arming Ukraine with US arsenals. This is especially true of high-demand items that are considered in short supply, such as interceptor missiles, air defense systems, and artillery ammunition.

In July, the Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suspended a large shipment of weapons to Ukraine. At the time, Hegseth was acting on a Pentagon memo written by Elbridge Colby.

Shortly after the pause became public knowledge, Trump reversed it and promised to continue supplying weapons. Trump also announced a deal with NATO to provide Ukraine with billions of dollars in additional weapons, manufactured by the United States but paid for by its European NATO allies.

However, the Colby memorandum remains part of Defense Department policy and contains a previously unknown provision that allows the Pentagon to redirect weapons back to American arsenals created specifically for Ukraine under a congressionally funded program known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Although sources said the weapons appear not to have been diverted yet, this could deprive Ukraine of billions of dollars in American weapons.

“This memorandum gives the Defense Ministry the authority to take back weapons that have already been contracted for Ukraine,” one of the sources said.

The new policy comes as the Trump administration looks to shift the burden of arms for Ukraine to Europe and NATO. At the Pentagon, Colby has also previously argued for preserving the bulk of US arsenals for a potential future war with China.

The memo classifies US arsenals into “red”, “yellow”, and “green” categories. The red and yellow categories include weapons that the Pentagon has deemed in short supply and now require explicit approval from the Pentagon before they can be sent elsewhere. For example, interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems fall into the red category.

Another source familiar with the memorandum noted that while this would not currently deter Europe from participating in NATO’s arming mechanism for Ukraine, it is counting on the US to replenish its stockpiles. If Colby’s strategy remains in place, it would mean that no further deliveries would be greenlit without the president’s explicit approval.

What is known about weapons for Ukraine?

The US President Donald Trump, after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14, declared that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. They did not specify what kind of weapons and how much money was involved. However, Trump spoke of “billions of dollars in state-of-the-art weapons”, while Rutte emphasized that the agreement covers both ammunition and missiles. According to Trump, the costs will be covered by NATO members, not the United States.

After Trump reported the deal, Axios, citing sources, reported that the United States would sell nearly $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies for further deliveries to Ukraine. And thatʼs just the first phase.

It is already known that, in addition to the two Patriots that Germany will finance for Ukraine, Norway is ready to pay for another such system for Ukraine. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine needs 10 such systems and is currently seeking funding.

And on August 2, Reuters reported that the US and NATO are developing a new approach to supplying weapons to Ukraine, using NATO funds to purchase or transfer American weapons. The new mechanism aims to supply American weapons from Ukraineʼs Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

Ukraine will identify priority needs for amounts of approximately $500 million, after which NATO allies, under the coordination of Secretary General Mark Rutte, will agree on which of them will pay or transfer certain items.

The allies hope to provide Ukraine with $10 billion worth of weapons, a European official said, adding that the exact timing was still unclear.

On July 23, the US State Department approved the possible sale of HAWK Phase III missile systems to Ukraine for $172 million and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for $150 million.

And on July 31, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a bill that provides about $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Although Donald Trump opposes further military aid to Ukraine at American expense, and his 2026 budget does not include money for it, he still allowed the sale of weapons to Ukraine through private companies.

